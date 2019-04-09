Study: Nicotine in Juul higher than other e-cigarettes

RIVERSIDE, California (WPVI) -- A University of California Riverside team says the Juul electronic cigarette poses even more health dangers than previously thought.It found that Juul contains higher nicotine concentrations than any of the hundreds of other e-cigarettes it analyzed.It's equal to more than a pack of conventional tobacco cigarettes.The team also said the nicotine damaged lung cells in the lab.The researchers called on the FDA to limit the nicotine in e-cigarettes.