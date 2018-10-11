HEALTHCHECK

Study: Non-toxic nail polish may contain harmful chemicals

Study: Non-toxic nail polish may contain harmful chemicals. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 11, 2018.

Nail polishes that claim to be non-toxic may still contain harmful chemicals, according to a new study.

A substance, known as TPHP, was found in 12 of 27 nail polish samples, but it was not listed as an ingredient

TPHP is used as a plasticizer and flame retardant in a number of consumer products.

"Our results reinforce the need for the nail polish industry to remove harmful classes of chemical, test any ingredient substitutes for safety before use, and design safer ingredient alternatives following known validated frameworks," the researchers say.

The study was published in the Journal of Environmental Science & Technology.

