Health & Fitness

Plants on your desk at work can help reduce stress, study finds

AWAJI, Japan -- If you've been thinking about sprucing up your office with a plant, you might want to go ahead and get one. A newly-published study says having plants on your office desk is a big help when it comes to reducing stress.

Researchers at the University of Hyogo in Japan looked at 63 office employees in real-world settings.

They had the workers take a three-minute rest with their desk plant there, whenever they felt fatigued.

The data showed an overwhelming majority of employees had much lower pulse rates with a small indoor plant compared to without one.

The study was conducted with six different types of plants. Researchers found all types helped reduce stress levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthnaturestressu.s. & worldworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths of Burlington Township couple ruled murder-suicide
Fmr. Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick has died at 56
Girl, 12, struck by vehicle while crossing street to board school bus
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
Eagles call hit on Carson Wentz dirty; Jadeveon Clowney denies intent
2-day search effort continues for missing New Jersey girl
2 injured in head-on crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Kenney sworn in for second term, wants to tackle gun violence and poverty
AccuWeather: Breezy and cool today
Eagles lose to Seahawks, eliminated from playoffs
Car carrier catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
More TOP STORIES News