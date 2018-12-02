HEALTHCHECK

Study says delaying transition from crib to bed could lead to better sleep

Study says delaying transition from crib to bed could lead to better sleep.

It may be one of the biggest milestones for parents and their toddlers -- the transition from crib to a bed.

However, a new study finds that delaying that could lead to better sleep for both.

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia looked at data from nearly 2,000 caregivers with toddlers aged 18-36 months.

They found that those who continued to sleep in a crib until three-years-old slept better.

Not surprisingly, so did the parents.

