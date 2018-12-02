Study says delaying transition from crib to bed could lead to better sleep

It may be one of the biggest milestones for parents and their toddlers -- the transition from crib to a bed.However, a new study finds that delaying that could lead to better sleep for both.Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia looked at data from nearly 2,000 caregivers with toddlers aged 18-36 months.They found that those who continued to sleep in a crib until three-years-old slept better.Not surprisingly, so did the parents.------