Study says meat-free burgers actually the less healthy option

Those meat-free burgers may not be the healthier option.
According to researchers from the UK, more than a quarter of the 157 meatless products had more salt than recommended.
The meat substitutes contained an average of .89 grams of salt per serving.
The real beef burgers averaged .75 grams per portion.
A high salt diet can increase blood pressure, and has been linked to stroke and cardiovascular disease.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckburgersfood
healthhealthcheckburgersfood