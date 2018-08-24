HEALTH & FITNESS

Study says there's no safe level of drinking

Study: No safe level of drinking - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on August 24, 2018.

A glass of wine a day for your health may be a myth, according to a new global study.

It found that while moderate drinking may protect against heart disease, the risk of cancer and other diseases outweighs the benefits.

And it says most people don't drink just one small glass a day.

In addition to diseases, the report also notes injuries from accidents under the influence of alcohol.

