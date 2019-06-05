Health & Fitness

Study: Seasonal allergies can add stress to our life

If you've been feeling more anxious recently, seasonal allergies may be to blame.

New research suggests a link between all that coughing and sneezing and anxiety.

A study out of Germany examined how various types of allergies might be tied to a person's psychological health.

Scientists say the stress of managing seasonal allergies once or twice a year could add more anxiety to your daily life, than what you normally would experience.
