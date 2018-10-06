HEALTHCHECK

Study: Second-hand smoke exposure may cause arthritis

Study: Second-hand smoke exposure may cause arthritis. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

A new study has revealed another danger of being exposed to second-hand smoke.

Researchers in France have discovered that women are more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis if they breathe cigarette fumes as a child.

The study involved more than 71,000 women.

It's believed that the cigarette smoke may cause changes in proteins in the air cell of the lungs, which triggers the immune system to attack healthy cells.

