Study: Shorter course of radiation for early-stage breast cancer

A shorter course of radiation for early-stage breast cancer can be as effective as the conventional 4-to-6-week run.The study was conducted with 4,200 women at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University.Doctors found that recurrence rates were virtually the same for the 5-day partial breast radiation as for the longer whole breast treatment."Since the beginning of breast conservation, we've tried to figure out how can we give women the same cancer control with breast radiation, but not take up so much time. And that's where partial breast radiation comes in," said Dr. Julia White.The results were even better among women over 50 with hormone-sensitive cancer.Doctors say 25,000 to 30,000 women a year would qualify for partial breast radiation.