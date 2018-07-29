HEALTHCHECK

Study shows gluten-free foods for kids have questionable nutritional value

Study shows gluten-free foods for kids have questionable nutritional value. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A new study concludes that gluten-free foods for children have questionable nutritional quality overall.

The researchers sampled 350 products marketed to kids.

The gluten-free foods had lower levels of sodium and lower percentages of fat.

However, those very same foods had almost 40-percent more sugar.

The researchers say it's essential parents read the label, especially if a gluten-free diet is not medically required.

