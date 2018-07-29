Study shows gluten-free foods for kids have questionable nutritional value

A new study concludes that gluten-free foods for children have questionable nutritional quality overall.
The researchers sampled 350 products marketed to kids.
The gluten-free foods had lower levels of sodium and lower percentages of fat.
However, those very same foods had almost 40-percent more sugar.
The researchers say it's essential parents read the label, especially if a gluten-free diet is not medically required.
