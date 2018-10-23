Study shows healthy father can have lifelong effects on healthy children

We've long heard it's important for women to exercise and eat healthy before becoming pregnant, but it turns out it's just as important for dads-to-be to get healthy.A study from Ohio State University suggests that when a father exercises before conception, it has lifelong effects on his child.Experiments with mice show male and female offspring had healthier metabolisms through adulthood when the father exercised. And the diet didn't make a real difference, as long as the exercise was there.The researchers say even a month of exercise before conception had a dramatic effect.Now, they're launching studies to find out what causes those genetic changes.Bottom line - another study is showing the benefits of exercising. This doesn't mean you have to go join Crossfit, but at the very least try to move more and find an exercise you enjoy.------