Study shows prison inmates want help to quit smoking

A lot of state prison inmates want to stop smoking, but there's not enough access to smoking cessation programs behind bars.
A Rutgers University team says inmates can get things like nicotine patches or gum.
But less than half of the inmates they studied had healthcare professionals to help them.
A majority of those who did quit on their own relapsed within a year.
