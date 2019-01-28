HEALTH & FITNESS

Study shows prison inmates want help to quit smoking

Study: Prison inmates want help to stop smoking - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 28, 2019.

A lot of state prison inmates want to stop smoking, but there's not enough access to smoking cessation programs behind bars.

A Rutgers University team says inmates can get things like nicotine patches or gum.

But less than half of the inmates they studied had healthcare professionals to help them.

A majority of those who did quit on their own relapsed within a year.

