Study shows who in the US is most likely to suffer from chronic pain

A new study sheds light on who is suffering from chronic pain in the US.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-fifth of adults have chronic pain.
Those living in poverty or in rural areas are more likely to be living in pain.
Researchers also found the prevalence was higher for women and older adults.
The study comes as the nation's opioid epidemic comes under scrutiny.
