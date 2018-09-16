Study shows whole fat dairy may lower risk of stroke

If you've been avoiding whole or full-fat dairy in an effort to save calories, you may want to rethink that plan.A new, large study from Canada finds that whole fat dairy may protect against cardiovascular disease and stroke.Researchers looked at more than 136,000 people from 21 countries between the ages of 35 and 70.They found that those who had three portions of dairy a day were at a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.Those who consumed at least three servings of whole fat dairy had lower risks.------