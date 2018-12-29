HEALTHCHECK

Study: Skipping breakfast could increase your risk of diabetes

Study: Skipping breakfast could increase your risk of diabetes. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 29, 2018.

A new report finds that skipping breakfast could increase your risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

Researchers in Germany studied more than 96,000 people.

They found that those who skipped breakfast for just one day of the week were associated with a 6-percent higher risk of developing diabetes.

The risk went up with each additional day, peaking at a 55-percent higher risk after skipping breakfast for four to five days each week.

