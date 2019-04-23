Health & Fitness

Skipping breakfast tied to higher risk of heart-related death, study finds

A new study about breakfast supports the theory that it might be one of the most important meals of the day.

The research found skipping breakfast could be linked to higher risk for cardiovascular related-death.

It was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

After taking a person's age, sex, race, diet, lifestyle, body mass index, and disease status into account-- the study found those who never ate breakfast had an 87% higher risk of a cardiovascular death, specifically heart disease and stroke.

The survey looked at data from 1988 to 1994 on more than 6,500 adults aged 40 to 75.
