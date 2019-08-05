Health & Fitness

Study: Sleep a must for business leaders seeking next "big thing"

A good night's sleep may be a secret ingredient to starting the next Amazon or Huffington Post.

A Florida business professor believes sleep gives business leaders the mental skills to identify and evaluate good ideas to see if it is viable.

"Entrepreneurs who consistently choose hustle over sleep, thinking that sleep comes after success, may be subverting their efforts to succeed," says lead author Jeff Gish.

Gish is an assistant business professor at the University of Central Florida.

"Everyone needs a good night of sleep, but it is especially important for entrepreneurs," says Gish.

His survey of 700 entrepreneurs found that those getting less sleep didn't pick out the best pitches.

Both Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Arianna Huffington say they get plenty of sleep.

The study was published in Journal of Business Venturing in late July.
