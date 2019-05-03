marijuana

Study: Smoking marijuana could get people to exercise

EMBED <>More Videos

Study: Smoking marijuana could get people to exercise. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2019.

Smoking pot and working out - you might think the two wouldn't go hand-in-hand, but a new study might just make you think again.

Smoking marijuana could actually motivate someone to get to the gym, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder.

They surveyed more than 600 people and found that people who smoked either before or after hitting the gym, or even both, said they worked out more.

Some even said it helped with recovery from minor aches and pains. Though only a few said it actually improved how they did their workouts.

Researchers said sedentary cannabis users might even benefit from combining marijuana with exercise, especially if they avoid the gym because of issues with recovery, motivation or enjoyment.

Not surprising though, they also said if people do combine the two, they should choose what they called low-risk exercise options.

The survey was advertised on Facebook and targeted users who were 21 and older and lived in states where recreational use of marijuana is legal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckmarijuanaexercise
MARIJUANA
Fla. man arrested after showing off marijuana plant to cops
Thousands gather at SF's Hippie Hill to celebrate 420
Burger, cookie and taco orders spike on 420
Carl's Jr testing CBD-infused burger for one day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after home invasion in Northern Liberties
A tour inside Darknet, a growing playground for criminals
Tire slasher damages nearly a dozen cars in Philadelphia
Former Pa. Special Olympics coach charged with raping player
Philly hero honored with wheelchair after barbershop shooting
Embiid brings 'theatrics,' dominates Gasol in win
Show More
Wentz, Hoskins, van Riemsdyk ring bell before Game 3
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Delco undercover sting operation nets alleged child predators
Indego adding 400 more electric bikes in Philly
More TOP STORIES News