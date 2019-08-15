Health & Fitness

Study: Social media may impact mental health of teenage girls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Social media use has been linked to depression, especially in teenage girls and a new study argues the issue may be more complex than experts think.

Researchers interviewed nearly 10,000 children in England between the ages of 13 and 16.

The study found that social media may harm girls' mental health by increasing their exposure to bullying while reducing sleep and physical exercise.

Scientists say frequent use of social media may disrupt activities that have a positive impact on a teen's mental well-being.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildrenfacebooksocial mediateenagertwitterinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ring camera captures chaotic scene during shooting standoff
Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders
Commissioner, DA react to end of Philadelphia shooting, standoff
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
LISTEN: Radio broadcasts reveal chaotic situation during Philly active shooter incident
Philly father recounts call from daughter during active shooter incident
AccuWeather: Stray shower today, humid into the weekend
Show More
VIDEO from the scene of the Police Shooting
Lightning sets beach umbrella shed on fire in Ocean City
Businesses in Haddonfield helping flood victims
Tina Fey stops at Kimmel Center to promote 'Mean Girls'
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
More TOP STORIES News