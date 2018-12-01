HEALTHCHECK

Study: Soda more likely to cause diabetes than other sweets

Study: Soda more likely to cause diabetes than other sweets. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

A new study finds that soda is more likely to cause diabetes than other sweets, such as cakes and pies.

Researchers in Canada found that drinking soda caused blood glucose levels to spike the highest.

Baked goods also caused a spike, but not as high.

They say most naturally fructose-containing foods like whole fruits, honey, and natural fruit juices did not have any harmful effects on blood glucose levels.

