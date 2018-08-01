HEALTHCHECK

Study: Subway handrails not as dirty as believed

Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 1, 2018.

A new study may let you breathe a little easier next time you have to hold a subway handrail.

Researchers say commuter trains are not as dirty as many think.

Volunteers in Hong Kong had to hold the rails during morning rush hour, then their hands were swabbed by scientists.

Most of the bacteria turned out to be from people's skin, and harmless.

There were a few pathogens, but they were not very common.

Still, experts say, it's a good idea to wash your hands regularly.

