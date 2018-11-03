HEALTHCHECK

Study suggests being scared for fun can be good for your health

Study suggests being scared for fun can be good for your health. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

Do you embrace the extreme haunts, such as Terror Behind the Walls, or scary movies during this time of year?

New research suggests experiencing this type of fear can be good for your health.

The study in the Journal "Emotion" shows that there's an upside to getting scared for fun.

Researchers analyzed people's responses before and after walking through the "Scare House" -- which is an extreme haunt in Pittsburgh.

They found the spine-tingling experience improved moods, decreased stress and increased confidence.

