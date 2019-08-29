Study: Unhealthy preteen diets may lead to poor mental health

Preteens are known for their defiant attitudes and mood swings, while new research shows a much more disturbing characteristic has been on the rise and one of the culprits may be fast food.Researchers in Alabama analyzed a group of middle schoolers.The study found diets that included too much sodium from highly-processed fast foods may lead to poor mental health and even depression.Health experts encourage teenagers to include potassium-rich foods in their diets, such as fruits and vegetables, to maintain a better sense of well-being and improved mental health.