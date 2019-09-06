Health & Fitness

Study: Vegetarians have higher risk of stroke, lower risk of heart disease

There's good news if you're a vegetarian.

A new study shows vegetarians are at a lower risk of heart disease than meat eaters.

But it's not all good news. Researchers also discovered that vegetarians are at a higher risk of stroke because they don't eat meat.

But vegetarians who also eat fish, known as pescatarians, did not show any increased risk of stroke.

The report followed 48,000 people in the United Kingdom over a span of 18 years.
