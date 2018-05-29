HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Vitamins of no value in preventing heart disease, deaths

Study: Vitamins, minerals of little value - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

If you take vitamins or supplements, you're not alone.

52% of Americans take at least one, but we could be wasting our money.

New research shows the vast majority of vitamins don't have any measurable benefit.

Multivitamins, vitamins C and D, and calcium don't help prevent heart disease, heart attacks, strokes, or even premature death.

Study leaders say they were surprised there are so few benefits to these popular supplements.

But there were some exceptions: folic acid and other B-vitamins.

There's some evidence they reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

On the flip side, niacin and anti-oxidants seemed to raise the risk of death from any cause.

This study looked at taking vitamins for prevention, not to treat a certain ailment.

It's always best to talk to your health care provider about what's best for you.
