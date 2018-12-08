HEALTHCHECK

Study: Walking four flights of stairs without break key to avoiding early death

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Walking four flights of stairs without break key to avoiding early death. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

Being able to walk up four flights of stairs without stopping for a break is key to avoiding an early death, according to new research.

Spanish scientists tested the theory on nearly 13,000 people with suspected coronary artery disease.

They found those who struggled were three times more likely to die from heart disease and faced twice the risk of dying from cancer.

The researchers claim their results provide further evidence of the benefits of exercise and being fit on health and longevity.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexerciseheart health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Son who donated kidney to mother now needs one
Local researchers helping reverse inherited form of blindness
Preparing your kids for tear-free, picture-perfect photos with Santa
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding donor match
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Son who donated kidney to mother now needs one
Local researchers helping reverse inherited form of blindness
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
NYC: Students without measles vaccine not allowed in schools
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Delaware
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
Firefighters battle fire at Super 8 motel in Newark, Delaware
Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit and run vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
Raging fire damages apartment in Lehigh County
Protesters march through Paris amid fears of new violence
Show More
Ambulance and minivan collide in Galloway Township
Army-Navy big weekend kicks off with annual gala
In darkness and chaos, deputy killed by friendly fire
Historical items stolen from church-owned building in North Philly
Victim's son calls 911 after gunfight in Frankford home leaves 3 dead
More News