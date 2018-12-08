Study: Walking four flights of stairs without break key to avoiding early death

Being able to walk up four flights of stairs without stopping for a break is key to avoiding an early death, according to new research.
Spanish scientists tested the theory on nearly 13,000 people with suspected coronary artery disease.
They found those who struggled were three times more likely to die from heart disease and faced twice the risk of dying from cancer.
The researchers claim their results provide further evidence of the benefits of exercise and being fit on health and longevity.
