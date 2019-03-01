HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Weight bearing exercises can benefit the heart

Study: Weight bearing exercises can benefit the heart. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 1, 2019.

If you're keeping up your New Year's resolution for more exercise, good for you!

You can make those workouts even better, especially for your heart, by adding weight-bearing exercises to the routine.

A study of 12,000 people found that those who did from one to three days of resistance exercises a week had 40 to 70 per cent less heart trouble.

Even an hour a week had benefits.

Dr. Luke Laffin of the Cleveland Clinic said, "If people are getting on the treadmill or elliptical, and are doing that half an hour, but do try and throw in, it doesn't have to be a lot; it can be less than an hour a week of some type of weight lifting, or resistance training, it can be very helpful."

For women, weight-bearing exercises are also bone-builders that's important even in your 20s and 30s.

And remember, people who change up their workouts are more likely to stick with them.

