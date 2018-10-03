Study: Yo-yo dieting can lead to heart attack, stroke

It appears that for health, consistency is key.A new study says those whose diet fluctuates may be more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.Researchers in South Korea found people with the most ups and downs in their measurements were 127-percent more likely to die early than those who stayed consistent over time.But they stress, the goal is not to maintain obesity or being overweight, but rather get to a healthy weight and maintain that throughout life.The study didn't go into why yo-yo numbers are associated with poor health, but the results suggest that sticking with a plan to lower your weight or cholesterol may be just as important as the target number.------