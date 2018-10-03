HEALTHCHECK

Study: Yo-yo dieting can lead to heart attack, stroke

Yo-yo dieting tied to heart attacks. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 3, 2018.

It appears that for health, consistency is key.

A new study says those whose diet fluctuates may be more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.

Researchers in South Korea found people with the most ups and downs in their measurements were 127-percent more likely to die early than those who stayed consistent over time.

But they stress, the goal is not to maintain obesity or being overweight, but rather get to a healthy weight and maintain that throughout life.

The study didn't go into why yo-yo numbers are associated with poor health, but the results suggest that sticking with a plan to lower your weight or cholesterol may be just as important as the target number.

