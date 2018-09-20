Study: Yogurts may contain more sugar than expected

A recent study out of Britain adds to the body of evidence that some yogurts have a lot of sugars.
Researchers looked at 900 yogurt brands sold in the UK.
They found that only 9% can be described as being low in sugar, and only 2% of children's yogurts are low in sugar.
The study also found organic yogurts among the worst high-sugar offenders, containing on average the equivalent of three cubes of sugar per every 100 grams of yogurt.
The UK's National Health Service recommends adults not exceed 30 grams of sugar each day, and recommend children under four avoid consuming any foods with added sugar.
