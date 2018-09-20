HEALTHCHECK

Study: Yogurts may contain more sugar than expected

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Yogurt loaded with sugar. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.

A recent study out of Britain adds to the body of evidence that some yogurts have a lot of sugars.

Researchers looked at 900 yogurt brands sold in the UK.

They found that only 9% can be described as being low in sugar, and only 2% of children's yogurts are low in sugar.

The study also found organic yogurts among the worst high-sugar offenders, containing on average the equivalent of three cubes of sugar per every 100 grams of yogurt.

The UK's National Health Service recommends adults not exceed 30 grams of sugar each day, and recommend children under four avoid consuming any foods with added sugar.

ONLINE: Evaluation of the nutrient content of yogurts

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Federal survey reveals Americans not walking long enough
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, researchers say
First West Nile Virus death reported in Delaware in 6 years
Penn Medicine testing new treatment for lung complications
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Federal survey reveals Americans not walking long enough
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, researchers say
First West Nile Virus death reported in Delaware in 6 years
SPONSORED: What men need to know about factors that impact risk of prostate cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
DA: Suspect wanted for parents' murder, shooting at ex-wife is dead
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
New Jersey man says FanDuel owes him $82K
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
Show More
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
Fire destroys vacant home in Millville
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
Firefighters battle building blaze in Tacony
More News