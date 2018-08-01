HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Young women not getting enough exercise

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Young women not getting enough exercise - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We know not everyone is getting the recommended amount of exercise and a new study shows for women especially, right after high school, there's a big drop.

The study looked at more than 9,000 men and women between 12 and 29-years-old. It seems after age 18, both groups cut back on working out, but women, in particular, were missing the mark.

Exercise helps to build strong bones while you're young, among other benefits, such as lowering your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. It also helps boost your mood.

Life gets busy and stressful but if you make a plan or book an appointment to exercise, it helps.

"Making yourself kind of pencil-in the time during the day or during the week that you're going to get your activity in, so that its another appointment on your schedule that then becomes more important to you," said Dawn Lorring, physical therapist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Kids and teenagers are recommended to exercise 60 minutes a day and adults for 150 minutes per week, but if you're just starting out or trying to increase your activity, you can try doing just ten minutes at a time.

And find something you like, so that you will keep doing it. And then mix it up so you don't get bored.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexercisewomenworkout
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
After 227lb weight loss, 23-year-old tries to inspire others
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Study: Subway handrails not as dirty as believed
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother of Rittenhouse stabbing victim speaks, suspect's family holds vigil
Man pleads guilty in crash into Delaware River that killed girlfriend
Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
Show More
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun designs amid Dem outrage
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
SEPTA ends paper transfers, replaces with Key Card
More News