Health & Fitness

Your body can handle occasional food binges, study suggests

Researchers have good news for anyone who enjoys indulging in chips and chocolate every once in a while.

Scientists say the body is able to cope with an occasional food binge - like what we all do during the holidays, weekends or vacations.

The study from Deakin University in Australia tested a group of 80 healthy men, who were asked to consume more than 1,000 extra calories per day. For those who over-ate for five days, the body adapted to the extra calories, and the overall weight gain was barely noticeable.

Researchers say the body's hormones are able to "buffer" a surplus in food - although there may be a slight weight increase at first.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoodstudy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News