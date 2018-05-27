HEALTH & FITNESS

'Sunscreen pills' could put your health at risk this summer

The FDA says there is no substitute for topical sunscreen.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
Summer is just about here and there is a new warning about using something called "sunscreen pills."

The FDA sent warning letters to four companies who claim to make dietary supplements that can protect your skin from sun damage.

The companies are putting people's health at risk, according to the FDA, by giving consumers a false sense of security.

These companies include Sunsafe RX; GliSODin, the maker of Skin Nutrients; Solaricare; and Sunergetic.

The FDA has one simple message, saying "there is no pill or capsule that can replace sunscreen."
One company, Sunsafe RX, says its product is made with items that protect skin from damage, according to clinical studies.

5 facts about sunscreen you probably didn't know
Less than 15% of men and 30% of women use sunscreen regularly on their exposed skin when outside for more than an hour, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



