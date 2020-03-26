Support PHLCovid19Fund.org for coronavirus relief

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund was established through the leadership of the City of Philadelphia, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Foundation and made possible through partnerships across the Greater Philadelphia business, government and philanthropic sectors.Your support of the PHL COVID-19 Fund goes directly to support nonprofits on the frontlines of the pandemic. Right now, COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on the ability of nonprofits that serve seniors, people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness and those who are economically disadvantaged.Every individual can make difference - either through a monetary donation or a donation of time and talent.This Fund is here to support nonprofits who are providing vital resources to the most vulnerable populations. We encourage all nonprofits that are need of financial support to maintain their missions, to submit a request for funding through the website.