HEALTH & FITNESS

Survey: Teens drinking sports drinks less frequently

EMBED </>More Videos

Survey: Teens drinking sports drinks less frequently - Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More teens may be using sports drinks these days, but they are drinking them less frequently.

A survey of 20,000 high schoolers shows that nearly 60 percent drink them.

However, daily consumption dropped 3 percent between 2010 and 2015.

But doctors note that most kids don't need them for hydration in the first place.

They may help for some high-endurance sporting events, but the drinks have a lot of unnecessary sugar and calories.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckteenagerteenagersteen
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
Show More
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
More News