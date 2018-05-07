Survey: Teens drinking sports drinks less frequently

More teens may be using sports drinks these days, but they are drinking them less frequently.A survey of 20,000 high schoolers shows that nearly 60 percent drink them.However, daily consumption dropped 3 percent between 2010 and 2015.But doctors note that most kids don't need them for hydration in the first place.They may help for some high-endurance sporting events, but the drinks have a lot of unnecessary sugar and calories.------