BEATING THE ODDS

Breast Cancer survivor turns car into 'Hope Mobile' in name of awareness

Cancer survivor drives 'Hope Mobile': Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., October 29, 2018

By
October is breast cancer awareness month and for survivors it can elicit a range of emotions.

Paige Davis has become a sort of personal cheerleader, champion and awareness agent on wheels.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. After a double mastectomy, she was officially cancer free but still, last October she says she had a tough time.

"I said I am not going to do that again. I am not going to shrivel up and let it affect me that way," said Davis. "I am going to grab it by the horns and not let it affect me that way. What can I do?"

So this October, she's been spreading positivity all month in her bright pink Porsche. She calls it the hope mobile.

Paige's cancer was detected in a routine mammogram. With help and sponsorship from Jefferson Health and her dealership, Porsche of the Main Line, the hope mobile hit the road.

Paige has spent the month bringing it to breast cancer awareness events, but just driving around has made a difference.

"I hope I will be on the road and there will be someone beside me and sees the message "have you had your mammogram recently' and will think to herself - you know what, I haven't. I need to make an appointment," said Davis. "If eight women do that it's possible that one of them will find something early enough to be a survivor."

The ribbon design is based on the tattoo she got when she was cancer free.

And that's Davis' personal car. She says it won't stay pink but check back again next October.
------
Related Topics:
healthbeating the odds2018 breast cancerbreast cancer
