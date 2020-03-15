Coronavirus

Package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits intercepted at LAX

LOS ANGELES -- A package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, according to federal authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials that had just arrived from the United Kingdom. The vials were filled with a white liquid and were labeled as "Corona Virus 2019ncov (COVID-19)" and "Virus1 Test Kit," according to CBP.

The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

In a press release, CBP officials said the public "should be aware of bogus home testing kits for sale either online or in informal direct-to-consumer settings."

Consumer advocates warn of scammers taking advantage of coronavirus fears
EMBED More News Videos

As more cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed across the U.S., consumer advocates are warning of something spreading with it: Scammers ready to take advantage of the public's anxiety.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusvirustests
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
4 new COVID-19 cases in Philly; total rises to 8
4 new COVID-19 cases in Philly; total rises to 8
Second coronavirus death reported in NJ
COVID-19: NJ gov considering state-wide curfew; state total jumps to 98
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 new COVID-19 cases in Philly; total rises to 8
Aggressive measures taken across region to contain coronavirus
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
Coronavirus: Del. confirms 7th COVID-19 case
COVID-19: NJ gov considering state-wide curfew; state total jumps to 98
Couldn't go to Mass today? Here is this morning's service from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Pennsylvania announces 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun
Dr. Fauci: 'People need to understand, things will get worse'
Avoiding new scams related to the coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Pa. state stores to close by Tues. due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News