WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
2019 Philly Auto Show
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions 2019: Black History Month
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Switch, kick, hop - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5191455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Shoshana has a workout to get your heartrate up.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Shoshana has a workout to get your heart rate up.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
todays tip
rothman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
Facebook data deals under criminal investigation, report says
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $495M
Kobe's stolen high school jersey located in China
Deadly accident on Route 55 in Elk Twp., N.J.
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Injured bald eagle rescued from tracks near D.C.
Show More
Reputed Gambino crime family member killed in front of home
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Family: Bar owner dies following triple shooting in North Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, A Few Showers Friday
Philly ranked No. 16 best city in the world
More TOP STORIES News