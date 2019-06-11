WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Tackle those lower abs - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Shoshana has a workout to make sure your lower abs get stronger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey
14-year-old shot while out with friends in SW Phila.
Firefighters battle blaze at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery
2 injured, including teen, in West Philly shooting
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Police: Woman accused of stealing laundry surrenders
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
Show More
5 charged after allegedly racking up $66K in unpaid tolls
Chickens survive Pa. highway crash taken to shelter
Search on for black bear in Warrington Township
3 alligators found in Pittsburgh headed to Cape May
Study: Sleeping with a light on could lead to weight gain in women
More TOP STORIES News