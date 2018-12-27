Take a hike! and get healthy start to 2019

State parks in Pa., N.J., and Delaware are offering the chance to begin 2019 by keeping your resolution to get more exercise.
And it's free.
The National Association of State Park Directors is holding its 7th annual First Day Hikes on January 1st in all 50 states.
The parks have cooperatively sponsored the First Day Hikes since 2012.
29 Pennsylvania state parks will take part, including French Creek in Chester County, Delaware Canal in Bucks & Northampton County, and Lehigh Gorge in Carbon and Luzerne counties.
Find the Pennsylvania hikes at Department of Conservation and Natural Resources ; click on Events," then select the "First Day Hikes" tab.
In South Jersey, Rancocas State Park, Wharton State Forest, Batsto Village, and Parvin State Park will have hikes.
In Delaware, Alapocas Run, Bellevue, White Clay, and Brandywine Creek are among the state parks holding First Day hikes.
Find hikes in Delaware state parks at First Day Hikes, clock on Events, and scroll through calendar to January 1st.
State park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, which are usually about 1 or 2 miles, but can be longer, depending on the park and its terrain.
In Pennsylvania, Presque Isle State Park near Erie and Jennings Environmental Education Center in Butler County are even offering New Year's Eve or "Last Night" hikes for those who wish to ring in the New Year mid-hike.
These easy hikes, spanning one to three miles, begin at 10:30 PM on December 31 and conclude around 12:30 AM on January 1.
"Last year, we hosted over 700 participants who hiked more than 1,793 miles in our state parks across the Pennsylvania," says state DCNR commissioner Cindy Dunn. "Whether you're staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania's state parks on New Year's Day!"
Check for locations in all 50 states at First Day Hikes.
Hikers are invited to share their experience on social media using #FirstDayHikes.
