Health & Fitness

3 next-level fitness classes, trends to up your workout

By Bethany Owings
Workout styles depend on your mood and preferences.

For our Spring into Shape Special, we rounded up three local group fitness spots that thrive on that collective energy.

WillPower Live! | Facebook

1401 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19122

F45 Training in Northern Liberties| Facebook
117 Spring Garden St #21, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Get Paris Fit | Instagram
221 Vine St Suite B, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfyi phillyfyi fitness
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across PA | LIVE
NJ reports 178 coronavirus cases as schools, restaurants, more to close
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
Trump, coronavirus task force speak at White House: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Stock market losses accelerate past 10% on coronavirus fears
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents
Things to do with kids at home to pass the time
Museum of the American Revolution offering virtual tours, online classes
Hospital worker listed as the first COVID-19 patient in Lehigh County
More TOP STORIES News