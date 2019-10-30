Teal Pumpkin Project making Halloween safe and fun for all children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For most kids, dressing up and collecting candy on Halloween is a real treat, but for kids with Celiac Disease or food allergies, they can feel left out.
"Because whether they are trick or treating or parties at school, they may not be able to participate," said Alice Bast, C.E.O. of Beyond Celiac
She says families can help by joining the Teal Pumpkin Project. Putting a teal pumpkin outside lets kids know you have alternatives such as gluten or peanut-free options or better yet, non-food treats like bouncy balls or rubber duckies.
"And a little toy can be a great surprise, you think you are getting a treat and you get a toy instead," Bast said.
If you're not sure which homes in your neighborhood are food allergy-friendly, you can look for them on the Teal Pumpkin Project map.
Also, kids especially with food allergies should wait until they get home to eat anything. Parents need to carefully read food labels.
And for all kids, it's best to have them eat dinner before trick or treating. It will help lessen the temptation to eat candy all night.
For kids with food allergies, that will help keep them safe. For others, it may just help prevent a tummy ache later.
For a list of gluten-free candy, visit: https://www.beyondceliac.org/Halloween
