Health & Fitness

Teal Pumpkin Project making Halloween safe and fun for all children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For most kids, dressing up and collecting candy on Halloween is a real treat, but for kids with Celiac Disease or food allergies, they can feel left out.

"Because whether they are trick or treating or parties at school, they may not be able to participate," said Alice Bast, C.E.O. of Beyond Celiac

She says families can help by joining the Teal Pumpkin Project. Putting a teal pumpkin outside lets kids know you have alternatives such as gluten or peanut-free options or better yet, non-food treats like bouncy balls or rubber duckies.

"And a little toy can be a great surprise, you think you are getting a treat and you get a toy instead," Bast said.



If you're not sure which homes in your neighborhood are food allergy-friendly, you can look for them on the Teal Pumpkin Project map.

Also, kids especially with food allergies should wait until they get home to eat anything. Parents need to carefully read food labels.

And for all kids, it's best to have them eat dinner before trick or treating. It will help lessen the temptation to eat candy all night.

For kids with food allergies, that will help keep them safe. For others, it may just help prevent a tummy ache later.

For a list of gluten-free candy, visit: https://www.beyondceliac.org/Halloween
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckhalloweenpumpkin
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, 2 children found shot to death in West Philadelphia
PSPCA releases new video of suspect accused of stealing puppy
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
Young child falls from second floor window in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Waves of Rain on Halloween, Gusty Winds Overnight
Pa. officer sings 'Happy Birthday' to boy during traffic stop
Twitter bans all political advertisements
Show More
Charges dropped against mother who left baby on bus in Bethlehem
Archbishop Carroll lockdown lifted, no weapon found
Trick-or-treating tips; boo to Halloween rain
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
More TOP STORIES News