Local teen suffering from possible vaping-related illness but had no symptoms

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A local teenager is found to have what could be a vaping-related lung injury. But unlike other cases, even though he had damage, he didn't have symptoms. It was found by accident and this begs the question are many more people walking around with lung damage and just not know it yet?Steristrips and soreness mark the spot where 18-year-old Joey Windsor recently had a lung biopsy, not because he was coughing or had shortness of breath but because Joey was in a car accident and during a C-T scan of his back, doctors noticed damage in his lungs.His mother showed Action News the pictures from a biopsy later performed at Nemours duPont Hospital by pediatric surgeon Doctor Kirk Reichard.Dr. Reichard said, "We don't do lung biopsies terribly often in young people but we do for various reasons and I've never seen anything like this in a kid, neither has our pathologist."He can't say definitely the injury is due to vaping but can't rule it out either."It could be, clearly at some point, he inhaled some toxins that were inflaming his lung and those toxins had fat or lipid in them," he said.Fat or lipid deposits have also been reported in many of the now nearly 2,000 people with severe lung illnesses related to vaping.Joey says he's been vaping for about two years and didn't think much of it.Doctor Cheryl Bettigole of the Philadelphia Health Department says that's also when they started to see a real spike in kids using e-cigarettes. Many products had added a buffer, allowing for higher nicotine concentration."Instead of that high concentration making the teen cough and wheeze, it's buffered so they are able to tolerate that very high nicotine level," said Bettigole.And that is what gets people hooked fast.She and many other experts are concerned while we don't know the long-term effects of people who end up in the ICU but recover, we also don't what happens to people like Joey who've vaped but don't currently have any symptoms.Joey's mother, Sandy Windsor, is nervous about what could happen in the future."I'm very scared because there's no trials. There's no past studies, so Joey will be the trial," she said.Joey tries not to worry but for now, he's telling his friends to stop vaping.And that is the advice, to stop vaping.If you have vaped for a significant amount of time or used products with T-H-C or ones bought off the street, you may want to talk to your healthcare provider about your risks or if you need help breaking the habit.