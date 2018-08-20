Teens aren't getting message about texting and driving, study says

Teenagers have heard the message at home, in school, and many other places that texting and driving is dangerous. But this new study of 200,000 teens in 35 states shows it's still happening.About 40 percent of teenage drivers text and drive. It goes up sharply when kids can legally drive unsupervised.It's highest in states with a learner's permit age of 15 or younger. In South Dakota, nearly two-thirds of teens admitted to doing it.Texting is also linked to other risky driving behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, or drinking and driving.Study leaders suggest tighter rules from parents for all teen drivers.------