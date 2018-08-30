HEALTH & FITNESS

Teens who smoke, drink are causing arteries to harden as early as 17

Teens who smoke, drink are causing arteries to harden as early as 17 - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on August 30, 2018.

Teenagers who smoke cigarettes and drink alcohol may think the bad effects won't show up until years later, but a new study shows damage can be visible as early as age 17.

New research in the European Heart Journal says teens who smoke and drink are causing their arteries to harden at a very early age.

That puts them at risk for heart attack and stroke later in life.

The good news is arteries return to normal once teens give up the bad habits.

