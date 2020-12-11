Health & Fitness

Temple Health Chat: Skin Conditions in People of Color

Overview of Dermatological Conditions in People of Color: Expected increases in the number of skin of color patients over the next several decades will necessitate expertise in cultural competence for health care providers. Additionally, understanding African-American cultural habits and practices and their impact on disease is critically important. Patients are best served when their physician embraces their culture, their view of the healthcare system as well as habits and practices.Temple Health Dermatologists specialize in diagnosing, treating and managing skin conditions in patients with ethnic skin. Patients receive highly personalized care from board-certified dermatologists.

Candrice R. Heath, MD, Assistant Professor, Dermatology, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Dr. Heath is a triple-board certified dermatologist in Dermatology, Pediatrics and Pediatric Dermatology. She has a special interest in Skin of color (ethnic skin), acne and eczema. She is a member of several organizations, including the American Academy of Dermatology and Skin of Color Society. Learn More.
