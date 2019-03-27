Temple University offers MMR vaccine boosters as mumps cases top 100

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5219500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With even more mumps cases being reported at Temple University as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on march 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With even more mumps cases being reported at Temple University, officials now say it's not just students who are getting sick.There are now 105 cases, 18 confirmed, and the rest are probable.These new numbers reflect just how fast this outbreak is spreading.Officials say they're getting five additional reports a day.And that's why they're encouraging students, staff, and faculty to get these boosters Wednesday at Temple University's Mitten Hall.They're prepared to give out 1800 doses Wednesday.The university believes they have identified patient zero but would not go into detail about who that individual may be.Again this is a virus that spreads through close contacts, like kissing and sharing of utensils.It's also important to note, most of those who got the mumps were vaccinated.Doctors say MMR vaccine often weakens as people hit their teens or early 20s, but the best defense against the spread is the vaccine.And that's why the university and the health department are hoping another dose will help curb this growing number.Student Health Director at Temple, Mark Denys said, "We're really trying to encourage folks to come. It is the best way to protect themselves even if they have not been exposed or if they have been exposed, it is the best way to protect themselves even if they get a case of the mumps after being vaccinated again. It's likely that the case will be less severe, and less risk of complications..."Students and faculty are asked to show their Owl card to get vaccinated.