Health & Fitness

Temple University student studying abroad now trying to get home amid Coronavirus concerns

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University student Emma Stevens has been studying abroad in Rome since the start of the year.

But her educational experience is now being cut short amid growing fears over the spreading coronavirus.

"Right now they are telling us to pack our things up and to leave Italy right away," Stevens said.

Stevens, currently on spring break in Paris, spoke with Action News Saturday and said she and her fellow classmates are in the midst of arrangements with airlines to get back home as soon as possible.

"I'm taking it step by step. So far it's not too costly" she explained.

Temple is joining a growing list of colleges and universities in the area shutting down their study abroad programs.

EMBED More News Videos

Temple University has told its students at the Rome campus they must return back home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Italy.



Drexel University and Villanova also announcing their plans to bring students back home.

The announcements coming on the heels of the first COVID-19 death in Washington State and the Trump administration authorizing the State Department to raise its travel advisories to South Korea and parts of Northern Italy to Level 4.

Level 4 the highest advisory due to the greatest likelihood of life-threatening risk aiming to discourage Americans to travel there.

"So, right now if I'm walking down the street in Paris or in Italy, it's really not that different - people are just wearing masks," Stevens added.

That's not to say students aren't worried.

"Right now we have a group chat. A lot of us are concerned about changing flights. I guess we're all just really bummed out because we thought we were going to have all this time now that's just all down the drain," she said.

Students have been told to expect heighten screenings when they get to the airports, and to leave extra time to make their flights.

Online classes for those impacted will begin on March 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth philadelphiacoronavirustemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who stole ambulance, led Philly police on chase: "I want my wife"
TIMELINE: Stolen ambulance chase in NE Philadelphia
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Man stabbed during attempted robbery in South Philadelphia
Lehigh University lifts halt on Greek activities on campus
Crime Fighters: Who Killed Destiny Gonsalves-Charles?
AccuWeather: Temperatures Rebound Sunday
Show More
Man injured in propeller accident at New Castle Co. Airport
North Philly street renamed after the "Lion of Zion"
Temple University Rome closes amid COVID-19 in Italy
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
More TOP STORIES News