Texas mother dies after entire family of 7, including her newborn baby, contracts COVID

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10386715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A Cypress family is praying for a miracle as a mother fights for her life after her newborn baby almost died and two of her other children are recovering after they all contracted COVID-19. ABC13's Steven Romo shares her husband's message to Houstonians.