'Thank you for my kidney': 3-year-old Langhorne boy gets gift of life for Christmas

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mason Spencer, 3, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, received the gift of life for Christmas.Mason said he got a lot of gifts for Christmas, but his favorite?"Ummm a kidney," he said.Mason received the kidney at Children's Hospital from long-time family friend, 37-year-old Allison Marietta. She donated her kidney so that Mason could get a perfect match."It's incredible, the whole journey has been incredible, but to see him bounce back and start this new chapter in his life as well as he is. I'm blown away," said Marietta.Mason's family said they are very grateful."And it was because of her that he was able to get the best match for him," said his mom, Erica Spencer."And that's how we were able to get to this point in where we're at now, sitting here Christmas with our son with a new kidney," said Mason's father, Rich.