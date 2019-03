Drinking celery juice has become trendy for people trying to lose weight.Nutrition experts say it won't hurt you, but it may not be the magic elixir some hope for.Celery juice is high in vitamins that help with blood clotting, vision, and countering damage to cells.But it doesn't offer everything you could get from celery."If you want to get the vitamin A, the vitamin K, the folate, and the fiber, eat the whole stalk of celery, or throw it into a smoothie, and that way you're not losing the benefits of the fiber," says Lindsay Malone, R.D., a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic.Most people drink it in the morning on an empty stomach.That essentially extends their fast from overnight and can reduce blood sugar.So, Malone says that's why people think it helps weight loss.